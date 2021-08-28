Mark Wahlberg and that time he revealed to Will Ferrell … that he had a third nipple! [FOTO e VIDEO]

At the beginning of his career, Mark Wahlberg got his first taste of fame by showing his chiseled body as the frontman of the Funky Bunch, hip-hop band founded in 1991 with Scott Gee, Hector “the Booty Inspector” Barros, DJ-T and Ashey Ace.

However, there is a part of the body that the artist, formerly known as Marky Mark, kept hidden from the spotlight. The actor / producer left the co-star of Daddy’s Home 2, Will Ferrell, absolutely speechless when he revealed he has no two, but three nipples.

Mark Wahlberg: the “confession” on the third nipple

The comedian and the Bostonian, who shared the set of several films, played a guessing game during their appearance at the Good Morning Britain Friday. Will was given three statements about Mark Wahlberg’s body during the cute little curtain and asked to separate fact from fiction. With “40cm biceps”, “six-pack” and a “third nipple” as options, the star of Elf – An elf named Buddy tried to trace the answer by going by exclusion.

Loading... Advertisements

Initially, he defined sure he had the sculpted abs and the 40 cm biceps. Hence, he claimed to be unaware of a third nipple. Meanwhile, Mark Wahlberg nodded his head to Ferrell’s first two hypotheses, only to then communicate to his castmate, with an ironic smile, that the third is also true.

L

Appearing shocked by the revelation, Will shifted his gaze from introducing to his colleague to make sure he heard right. Mark Wahlberg apologized for his friend’s ignorance: he was unaware of it, not having it never wanted to show. It certainly earned the scene, capable of generating the general laughter of those present and of the audience crowded in front of the screen. Below you can catch up on the hilarious comparison to Good Morning Britain Friday.

Read also Have you seen Greta Gerwig’s husband? He is 15 years her senior, worked with Wes Anderson and divorced from “Julianne Moore’s sister”