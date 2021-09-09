Mark Wahlberg and the others: the actors who have undergone the most extreme transformations

Often acting is not limited to “getting into the part”, to making a text, a character, a situation one’s own and then transposing them on stage or on the screen. In recent years, Hollywood has been asking even more of its stars, a real transformation of one’s body. Muscular giants thus become emaciated castaways, sex symbols are deprived of their charm and skinny actors are transformed into toned warriors. Sometimes the transformation occurs during filming as an extreme experiment intended to show the actor’s ability but also, let’s not hide it, to make the news. See Mark Wahlberg who in just three weeks put on 10 kilos, saying goodbye to his sculpted physique, the result of hard training, to enter the role of “Father Stu”, in the biopic dedicated to the boxer and later priest Stuart Long. But here are other extreme transformations that Hollywood stars have undergone