Mark Wahlberg and the others: the actors who have undergone the most extreme transformations

by
Loading...
Advertisements

Cinema

May 5, 2021 – 12:06 pm

Muscular giants become emaciated castaways, sex symbols deprived of their charm and skinny actors transformed into toned warriors. Here’s what Hollywood does

from Alessio Lana

Often acting is not limited to “getting into the part”, to making a text, a character, a situation one’s own and then transposing them on stage or on the screen. In recent years, Hollywood has been asking even more of its stars, a real transformation of one’s body. Muscular giants thus become emaciated castaways, sex symbols are deprived of their charm and skinny actors are transformed into toned warriors. Sometimes the transformation occurs during filming as an extreme experiment intended to show the actor’s ability but also, let’s not hide it, to make the news. See Mark Wahlberg who in just three weeks put on 10 kilos, saying goodbye to his sculpted physique, the result of hard training, to enter the role of “Father Stu”, in the biopic dedicated to the boxer and later priest Stuart Long. But here are other extreme transformations that Hollywood stars have undergone

Loading...
Advertisements
Mark Wahlberg

May 5, 2021 | 12:06

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
Advertisements

Leave a Comment