Mark Wahlberg and the recipe for keeping fit

From 2.30 in the morning until 7.30 in the evening. A busy day, which includes two training sessions of over an hour, two showers, snacks and meals, a cryotherapy session to recover, some golf training and business meetings. Mark Wahlberg, 47, an actor with an enviable physique, told on Instagram with various stories about the training he has been following for more than a month, in view of his next film.

As the Guardian recounts, the posts have not gone unnoticed by readers who have ironically commented on the posts. Wahlberg then replied that the gym and training does not take away the time to devote to the family, as when he goes to pick up the four children he had from the model Rhea Durham at school: Ella (15), Michael (12), Brendan ( 9), Grace (8).

The program in detail The alarm clock for the star of “Shooter” and “The Departed” rings at 2.30: the actor gets up, prays and has breakfast at 3.15. In less than half an hour he consumes his first lunch, then from 3.40 to 5.15 in the morning he dedicates himself to an intense workout that also includes weight lifting. At 5.30 another quick meal and at 6 the first shower. Favorite foods include yogurt and supplement-enriched smoothies. Before 7.30 there is not even a jump to the field for a game of golf, as the Daily Mail tells in detail.





Snack and cryotherapy At 8 it is time for a snack, before the cryotherapy session. At 10.30, n Wahlberg eats and then devotes himself to business calls and appointments. At 3am she picks up her children from school, then a snack, before 4pm when the second training session of the day begins, which lasts an hour and is followed by another shower. The day ends with dinner with the family, at 5.30 pm, and two hours later with a goodnight to the family. But what do all these efforts lead to? Some have speculated that the actor will star in The Six Billion Dollar Man, due out in 2020, based on the 1970s TV series of the same name, others by Wonderland, in which he will play an ex-criminal from the underworld.