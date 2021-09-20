Mark Wahlberg, assaults and racism in the Shooter star’s past

It airs on Paramount Channel tonight Shooter, 2007 film directed by Antoine Fuqua starring Mark Wahlberg. Few people know, however, that the actor originally from Boston had a particularly difficult past and was the protagonist of many aggressions and various acts of racism.

In recent months, these crimes have risen to the fore because many have noticed that the actor is guilty of crimes especially against people of other ethnic groups. The crimes in question occurred during Wahlberg’s adolescence, and the actor has repeatedly claimed that he committed them under the influence of alcohol and drugs and that he also paid for his sins following various trials.

One of the episodes that made the most of talk about itself is related toaggression against African American kids. Wahlberg and a couple of his friends had chased the length and breadth of three black brothers in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston where he lived as a child, throwing stones and screaming sad racist slurs. The following day, a new attack on the same children was organized along with a larger group of friends.

In subsequent years Wahlberg then targeted some Vietnamese people. During an attempted theft in a convenience store, he savagely beat a man with a stick and as if that were not enough the following day he punched another Vietnamese man.

The passing of the years and having miraculously survived 9/11 seem to have allowed the actor to put his head in the right place and, recently, he also appeared before the Massachusetts court asking for the crimes to be canceled from the public records. he was convicted when he was a kid.

In the meantime, if you are curious, waiting to see the film again, take a look at our review of Shooter