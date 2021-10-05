Mark Wahlberg biography | MYmovies.it

Mark Robert Michael Wahlberg was born near Boston on June 5, 1971. He had a tumultuous and problematic adolescence: he grew up in a proletarian and numerous family, too numerous (five brothers and three sisters) and at the age of fourteen he left school; at fifteen he joins a youth gang (with acts of violence ranging from stone throwing at racing cars to racist slogans), at sixteen he beats two Vietnamese tourists with a wooden stick to rob them, leaving one unconscious on the ground and other without an eye. He ends up in prison and remains there for 45 days.

The rebirth with music

Released from prison, he tries to rebuild his life: he contacts his brother Donnie, who in the meantime has become a member of New Kids on the Block and for six months it orbits the band. After a period as a bricklayer he gets a record deal and takes on the pseudonym Marky Mark and together with a deejay he founded i Marky Mark & ​​the Funky Bunch. His group definitely exploded in 1991 with the single “Good Vibrations” from the album Music for the People which reaches the top positions of the US sales charts, obtaining several awards including the Platinum Disc. He begins to become a character and his ‘releases’ are quite bizarre: in 1992 a monograph dedicated to him and his character is published and the dedication signed by Wahlberg is as follows: “I want to dedicate this book to my bird”, almost a premonition if you think about Boogie Nights and the role that seven years later will give him notoriety as an actor. Just another detail to better frame the character: he has a third nipple and he often said about it that “Women (bitches …) love to suck it”!

Compared to the first, the second album by Marky Mark & ​​the Funky Bunch, You Gotta Believe, it was a failure. What helped Mark not to let the ship of fame escape was his physique: his impressive and sculpted musculature like that of a body builder pointed him out in the videos of the singles extracted from the albums of the Marky Mark & ​​The Funky Bunch. His live performances are famous during which, just as he was rapping, he used to improvise a strip tease. He was also chosen by Calvin Klein to be the testimonial for an underwear line with Kate Moss. The beginning of his failure as a singer brings to light his tormented adolescence (during a talk show he is accused of being a violent and a racist homophobe) and is thus forced to leave the world of music to devote himself to acting.

Success as an actor

His debut was in 1993 in the television movie The Substitute. At first, only small roles touch him (think for example of Half a professor in the marines, 1994), but in 1995 directed by Scott Kalvert he finally manages to find a part that knows a lot of autobiography. Neither The return from nothing, a film that takes up the autobiography of the poet-musician Jim Carroll, carves out an intense role in the part of the drug addict brother of Leonardo DiCaprio. After a couple of other minor interpretations, he finally gets the chance to make a bang. And Wahlberg does not let it escape. Paul Thomas Anderson calls him for the lead role of Boogie Nights – The other Hollywood. We are in the late seventies, Eddie Adams is a dishwasher in one of the many nightclubs in Los Angeles. One evening he accidentally meets one of the most important pornographic directors (we are in full swing Deep Throat), Jack Horner, played by a Burt Reynolds in a state of grace, who offers him to try to get involved by joining his family. From that moment Eddie will find himself surrounded by sex and drugs becoming one of the most famous porn actors under the pseudonym of Dirk Diggler. Paul Thomas Anderson takes the life of the famous porn actor John Holmes as a pretext to investigate with a very incisive, real and never vulgar gaze, the other side of Hollywood, the hidden one, the one that many ignore or pretend not to see. It is not a film against or in favor of the world of pornography, it is a film that wants to highlight the loneliness of incomplete people who need each other to feel alive among drugs, sex, music and endless parties. The director has the great merit of describing with affection and participation the misadventures of his characters without judging them but putting the camera by their side. Wahlberg is perfect for that role, with his slightly perverted boyish look he makes Dirk Diggler’s character even more believable.

On the set comes the friendship with Clooney

After a couple more films that are far from memorable (The big hit And The Corruptor – Chinatown investigation) in 1999 starred in the film Three Kings directed by David O. Russell. A crackling film in which he joins George Clooney in search of the treasure hidden by Saddam immediately after the end of the Gulf War. On the set, a friendship is born between the two that will help Wahlberg get in touch with the star system and with the people who matter in that environment.

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen he joined his friend Clooney again in 2000 The perfect storm, a film in which the acting of the two protagonists manages not to be suffocated by the extraordinary special effects.

On the Planet of the Apes with Tim Burton

And in 2001 it arrives The Planet of the Apes directed by Tim Burton. Remake of the famous 1968 film by Franklin J. Schaffner, it is for Wahlberg the best role of his career after Boogie Nights. Astronaut Leo Davidson crashes in 2029 on an unknown planet populated by monkeys who have enslaved men. Leo, supported by a kind and selfless monkey (who, in a world where power is in the hands of monkeys, shows that he cares about the fate of enslaved humans) played by Elena Bonham Carter, puts himself at the head of oppressed humans to fight against General Thade played by Tim Roth. A spectacular film capable of saying something non-trivial about the reasons for the clashes between human races, wisely using the monkey society as a metaphor. Wahlberg fits the part perfectly and manages not to make one regret the interpretation of thirty years earlier of a sacred monster like Charlton Heston.

His career continues through ups and downs

Wahlberg’s career is a continuous transition from films that leave their mark to others totally intangible: when directed by valid directors he definitely manages to give his best but when he falls into the hands of simple tradesmen the results are films of the type of Rock Star, The Italian Job (in which, however, his interpretation of the thief Charlie Croker, intellectual and muscular, ends up leaving his mark) or Four Brothers. Martin Scorsese offered him the opportunity to return to the limelight in 2006: he offered him the part of Sergeant Dignam in The Departed – Good and Evil and Wahlberg’s interpretation is one that leaves its mark. Remake of the Hong Kong film Infernal Affairs, is a spectacular and ambiguous detective story in which Scorsese takes up, trying to update them, themes dear to him. Wahlberg is a sergeant who recruits Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio, sending the first one to make a career by heating up an armchair and the second to risk his life as an infiltrator in the gang of Irish boss Frank Costello. It will be remembered as the film that finally allowed Scorsese to win the Oscar for best director and also for best picture. It is also the film in which Wahlberg receives his first official recognition as an actor at the age of 35: he gets both the Golden Globe nominations and the Oscars for Best Supporting Actor.

In 2007 he took on the role of a US Army Marine in Shooter by Antoine Fuqua and soon after he plays Joaquin Phoenix’s brother in the detective story Owners of the night. The films do not enjoy a great success at the American box office as well as it does not collect it with either Max Payne (2008), film adaptation of the console videogame of the same name.

Much better goes with the supernatural And the day came (2008) by M. Night Shyamalan, but above all with Peter Jackson who offers him the role of a father torn apart by the loss of his own daughter in lovable remains (2009).

A 2010 between comedies and action films

In 2010 he is among the protagonists of the comedy with Steve Carell and Tina Fey Crazy night in Manhattan and then he takes on the role of a detective in The backup cops. In 2011 he received the nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Film thanks to The Fighter by David O. Russel, in which he is a boxer trained by his stepbrother (Christian Bale).

Later he will star in two films by Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur, Contraband (2012) and 2 Guns (2013), as well as the bizarre comedy Ted (2012) by Seth MacFarlane. In 2013 he participated in several projects, such as Broken City, Pain & Gain – Muscles and money, Loose dogs And Lone Survivor. And after the adventure of Transformers 4 – Age of Extinction (2014) by Michael Bay, we find it in the sequel Ted 2 and once again next to Will Ferrell in Daddy’s Home. Three years later Lone Survivor Peter Berg will once again direct him in an action role, the lead role in the film Deepwater Horizon, which chronicles one of the most dramatic environmental disasters in American history, and in Boston – Manhunt, of the same year. 2017 sees him instead the protagonist of

Transformers – The Last Knight by Michael Bay.