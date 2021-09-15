Mark Wahlberg: Chang-Chi star accuses him in an old tweet, later deleted

Simu Liu, star of the Marvel movie Shang-Chi, ended up at the center of some controversy after having deleted an old tweet written by himself against Mark Wahlberg. The actor then explained the reason for his choice, responding to criticism through a long post on Instagram.

In recent days it was announced that Simu Liu and Mark Wahlberg will be the protagonists of Arthur The King, the new film directed by Simon Cellan Jones. The fact that he had to share the set with his colleague, however, prompted the Canadian actor to think back to when, two years ago, he lashed out at him for a story that had little to do with cinema. It was in fact 1988 when a 16-year-old Wahlberg was convicted of assault and beatings (he also used a wooden pole) against two Vietnamese. According to police reports, when Wahlberg was arrested, he referred to his victims with racist slurs. He pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to two years in prison, but only served 45 days. In 2014, Wahlberg asked for the 1988 sentence to be lifted. Wahlberg apologized and was pardoned by one of the two victims. And it is precisely in reference to this story that Simu Liu criticized the actor of The Fighter through social media, tweeting: “Let me get this straight, Mark Wahlberg beat a defenseless man with a stick until he passed out when he was 16, and is now trying to get the courts to grant him official pardon on the grounds that he has now ‘changed his. life’?“.

However, when he discovered that Mark Walhberg will also be part of the cast of Arthur The King, Simu Liu canceled this tweet, attracting criticism from many people who consider the gesture too hypocritical. The Shang-Chi star then took advantage of Instagram to explain the reasons for what was done, initially leaving room for a praise for Jones’s new film: “I signed up for Arthur The King because I loved the script, which tells the beautiful story of how a dog changed the lives of four adventurers in the forests of Ecuador. Especially since I had and loved a dog until last year, it hit me right in the heart. I was and am very passionate about bringing this story to the screen and playing a character who is undoubtedly a positive representation of an Asian man.“. Liu then specifically addressed the controversy surrounding the offending tweet:”I deleted a couple of tweets I wrote about the past actions of one of my co-stars as a gesture of professionalism and to open the door to progressive conversations and (hopefully) positive change. Obviously it would be rather strange to work with that tweet that is still active. Anyway, I meant what I said at the time. I was very angry about what happened. But that doesn’t mean I don’t think there is room for us to grow and work together to find an opportunity to educate and do good, which I am thrilled to do beyond shooting the film. Progressive discussion will lead to dialogue and dialogue will lead to action“.