Mark Wahlberg compares Uncharted to Indiana Jones

Sony is making a film adaptation of the popular video game Uncharted with Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg protagonists. The latter compared the new show to Indiana Jones. Indeed Uncharted is about a treasure hunter named Nathan Drake who travels around the world to uncover historical mysteries. A character that in effect recalls a modern Indiana Jones. The show has gone through several setbacks due to constant director changes. Mark Wahlberg initially he had been cast to play Nathan Drake. Instead, then the role was entrusted to Tom Holland and he was given the role of Sully.

Holland excited about the Uncharted script

Mark Wahlberg he said on Uncharted: “Filming starts in about two weeks. Nathan and Sully meet, trying not only to outdo each other, but also to start collaborating “. It’s still: “It will be very nice. I feel like when I was reading Indiana Jones or Thomas Crown Affair. It has these fantastic elements of these films “. His words of the actor join in those of Tom Holland which called Uncharted one of the best scripts I’ve ever read. The pair will begin filming this month alongside Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali of Grey’s Anatomy and The Chilling Adventures of Tati Gabrielle of Sabrina.

The screenplay was written by Joe Carnahan, who has worked on Bad Boys For Life, Pride and Glory and Smokin ‘Aces, and will be directed by Ruben Fleischer. Variety also reports that Ruben Fleischer is now close to closing the deal to direct the film. The American director was recently in theaters with Zombieland – Double Shot, the sequel to the 2009 film also directed by him. Prior to this he covered the hugely successful Venom, capable of raising more than $ 800 million at the international box office.