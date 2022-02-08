Mark Wahlberg confesses: “Among my films I would return in a sequel to The Fighter”

Mark Wahlberg stated that the follow-up to The Fighter it’s the sequel he most desires to make. The film was directed by David O. Russell and was released in cinemas in 2010, immediately obtaining an excellent response from audiences and critics. Now Wahlberg confesses his willingness to return to continue the narrative.

To a specific question, the actor replied:“The Fighter but now I’m probably getting old. […] The Fighter really lends itself to another movie thanks to the Mickey and Arturo Gatti trilogy. I’m always looking for something else but if the audience really wants it, they love it and we can make one better than the first one, then I’d be willing to do it again, for sure “ commented the actor.

The Fighter is inspired by the true story of Irish-born American boxer Mickey Ward, famous for having met Italian-born boxer Arturo Gatti three times, and his half-brother, Dicky Eklund, former boxer and coach of Ward.

The cast of the film includes Mark Wahlberg as Mickey Ward, Christian Bale as Dicky Eklund, along with Amy Adams, Melissa Leo and Jack McGee. The film was able to launch a particularly fortunate period for director David O. Russell, who also obtained excellent feedback with The Positive Side.

Eleven years ago, Mark Wahlberg said he was working on the sequel to The Fighter, before the project was shelved.

Now the actor has returned to the charge, at least in words, on the possibility of see a second movie.

On our site you will find the review of The Fighter, one of the most successful films of recent decades.