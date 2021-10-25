News

Mark Wahlberg expands his burger chain to Australia and New Zealand

Posted on
The Mark Wahlberg restaurant chain, Wahlburger, opens a store in Australia and declares itself ready to export the format also to New Zealand.

The Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg is about to bring his hamburger chain Americans in Australia and New Zealand. Wahlburgers, the hamburger chain launched by the actor (and made recognizable by the use of his name) has already begun to take a first step outside the United States, with the opening of a first Australian restaurant in Circular Quay, Sydney , which will be inaugurated – Wahlberg himself said – before Christmas 2021.

wahlburger

His Australian business partner, Sam Mustaca, also added that the chain was also ready to open a restaurant in Auckland and potentially another in Mount Maunganui. Therefore, in the programs of Mark Wahlberg and associates, after the United States and Australia, there would be New Zealand. Nineteen restaurants to appear – according to plan – in the next five years.

On the dates of the new openings, however, no one is unbalanced at the moment, speaking generically of a “half of next year” for the one in Auckland. The initial plan was actually to open in Australia as early as the middle of this year, but the launch had been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Wahlburger chain is a chain of informal restaurants, founded by the famous actor Mark and his brothers Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg.

