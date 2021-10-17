Mark Wahlberg explains why he regrets Boogie Nights

Mark Wahlberg detonated a bomb in recent days when, during an appearance at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago, speaking with Cardinal Blasé Cupich, he mentioned that he had some regrets about his role in the film Boogie Nights – The other Hollywood from Paul Thomas Anderson. The actor said his role as Dirk Diggler was at the top of his list of bad career choices. Wahlberg’s thoughts went viral in no time, but the actor has been trying to clean up his reputation in the last few hours by talking to the magazine. PEOPLE on the red carpet of Daddy’s Home 2: Wahlberg clarified his comments and explained why he said such a thing.

I was sitting in front of a few thousand kids talking and trying to encourage them to get back to their faith, and I was just saying that I just hope God has a sense of humor because maybe I have made some decisions that may not suit them so well.

In Wahlberg’s original commentary, the actor said: “I’ve always hoped that God is a fan of the movies and that He is also merciful, because I’ve made some bad choices in my past. Boogie Nights is there at the top of the list ”. The actor says having a family has changed his perspective on the kind of movie roles he accepts. Wahlberg doesn’t necessarily regret his role in Boogie Nights – The other Hollywood, which is often cited as his debut in drama, but he probably never would have taken on a role like Dirk Diggler now that he is a father.

I don’t want to compromise my artistic integrity with choices based on my faith or my family, but I also have other things to consider, and being a little older and a little wiser, the idea of ​​having to explain that film and the the reason behind my children is another matter.

Daddy’s Home 2 arrives in cinemas on November 10th, in Italy we will have to wait until the 30th of the same month.