Mark Wahlberg gets his daughter nail polish during #IoRestoACasa: a very tender thing

It is the 15th day of quarantine for the Americans and Mark Wahlberg the period of “#I stay at home in Los Angeles with his wife Rea Durham and their four children. The 48-year-old actor from Transformers shared on Instagram a very tender moment from her responsible isolation, a video in which gets a manicure from her youngest daughter, Grace aged 10. The nail polish color chosen for her dad? Pink, of course!

View this post on Instagram #quarantine A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on: Mar 30, 2020 at 5:28 am PDT

“So, 15 days after the quarantine, I’m about to have a pedicure, a manicure and probably a complete make-up“says Mark in the video.”He has his whole kit there. This is what is happening now“.

Awww. Too tender.

We can go through this uncertain and complicated period constructively, tidying up the closet, learning a new language, reading all those forgotten books in the library. But they also serve light moments to smile and forget for a moment the anxiety that beats in the heart, perhaps by creating game situations with the whole family. After all, the only good thing about isolation is spending a lot of time with your family, rebuilding and strengthening bonds. And our biggest virtual hug instead goes to those who are quarantining alone, we are all #TogetherAlone. Power.

ph. getty images