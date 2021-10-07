Mark Wahlberg, goodbye to mother Alma: “Rest in peace, my angel”

Alma Wahlberg, matriarch of the homonymous family and well-known personality of the reality show Wahlburgers, passed away at the age of 78. The sad news was made known by two of his many children, Mark and Donnie, with two posts on their respective Instagram social channels. Mother of nine, Alma Wahlberg had appeared in dozens of episodes of A&E.

Mark and Donnie Wahlberg posted the news with posts:“My angel, rest in peace” wrote Mark Wahlberg while his brother Donnie addressed this thought to his mother:“I am so blessed to have been brought into this world, raised, educated and led on the path of my life by such an amazing woman. My mother Alma’s joy for life, love and people – mixed with pride for his humble beginnings and refusal to forget where he came from – no doubt he shaped me into the man I am “. The cause of death was not made public.

Jenny McCarthy, married to Donnie Wahlberg, called her ‘the greatest mother-in-law in the world’:“You are loved by so many and we will miss you very much. I love you, Alma”.

After growing up in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, Alma Elaine married Donald E. Wahlberg in 1965 (they later divorced and Donald died in 2008). Raised nine children in Boston: Mark Wahlberg had a turbulent past, along with Donnie, Arthur, Paul, Jim, Robert, Michelle, Debbie (who passed away in 2003) and Tracey, working as a bank clerk and assistant nurse.

On raising nine children Alma Wahlberg said:“I didn’t know what I was doing. I don’t think I really know what I was doing. I did, I was just trying to keep up with all of them. I love my kids.”.

