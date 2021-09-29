Mark Wahlberg: “I, a former bad boy, go back to the city of my violent youth”

Los Angeles Guards and thieves. As a boy, Mark Wahlberg was more of a thief than a guard. Growing up in a tough neighborhood in Boston, he met jail before redeeming himself with a career as a model and later as an actor and producer. Now, on Netflix from March 6, he will play the opposite role. It will be a cop in Spenser confidential, directed by Peter Berg and shot in his hometown. In the 1980s, a television series arrived. It was simply called Spenser and featured Robert Urich. This film, however, is an adaptation of the detective stories by Robert B. Parker, creator of Spenser, an upright agent of the Boston Police Department. «I grew up with the series, I followed it because it concerned my city – says the actor -. It was the first time I saw on television the neighborhoods where I was born and raised ».

How does it feel to go home?





“I like Boston in small doses, I love living in California, but from time to time I like to go back to work where I was born.”

The city that risked putting it on the wrong track. He often talked about his experiences as a boy, on the edge of the law.

“I grew up in a difficult neighborhood, where you only learn to drink, steal and fight. I made rash choices but then I managed to change course. Ending up in prison and losing my freedom was an important push to rediscover the value of life and also of religion. Now I am a devoted man, a practicing Catholic and a father of a family ».

“He is a hero unwittingly, a man who cannot close his eyes to injustice, who is always on the side of the weakest and the victims.”

Spenser ends up in prison because of his all-encompassing sense of justice.

“He notices that something is wrong with his superiors’ offices and he can’t pretend nothing has happened. Then when he comes out of prison he would like to change his life, go to live elsewhere, but of course he is sucked into his absolute inability to turn away in the face of abuse ».

“I don’t know, but of course I would like to be like him, a hero who has all the qualities that each of us would like to have. I like to think that, seeing an unfair event happen, I would be brave enough to intervene and do what is in my ability ».

“Certainly not at these levels.”

Last year, on the sidelines of the scandal involving Kevin Spacey, she donated the million and a half obtained for the return to the set of “All the Money in the World” to charities. He did so after learning that Michelle Williams, for the same commitment, had only gotten a thousand dollars. Did it help?

"I think so. It seems to me that today there is more awareness and more attention, as well as better opportunities for women. However, it is good that people finally raise their voices and make themselves heard, now it is happening ».

Spenser takes, but above all gives, a lot of punches. Did he have to train?

«They were choreographies, we had to try them but it’s not like really fighting».

How was your partnership with Peter Berg born?

“We had the same agent who put us in touch. Then working on Lone Survivor we liked each other, a bond was created that I can now define as fraternal and since then we have started looking for other projects together ».

Netflix and other streaming services have turned Hollywood upside down, is it always good or is there now too much on offer?

«It is good, with the life we ​​lead today, always hectic in a hurry and then, with everything that happens today, being able to decide how much and what to watch, in the safety of your home is an excellent thing. Sure, I’d like people not to stop going to the cinema, but having the choice is great ».

Do you watch TV series with your four children?

“I don’t have time and the kids don’t watch television anymore, sometimes maybe we see a movie together but they are at that age where you love to do little with your parents. I also try to have moments of play and laughter with them, I think it’s important ».

The ending of “Spenser” leaves room for a sequel.