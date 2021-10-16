Mark Wahlberg: “I was a petty criminal, now I’m a good father. And a happy actor”

– After saying goodbye to teenage criminal raids, having closed the (not very glorious) rapping career with which he had become known in the world in the nineties, having announced (and then denied) to retire from the scene at forty to become a golfer, having lasered off all the tattoos that associated him with gangs and finally graduated from high school in 2013, now finally Mark Wahlberg, at 43, seems to have found his existential and artistic serenity.[[ge:rep-locali:repubblica:91390595]]Father of four children from model Rhea Durham, his wife, who are now 11, 8, 6 and 4 years old respectively, for Walhberg life is more and more a happy game. “I spend whole days playing with my children, and it’s their free spirit that makes me an increasingly courageous actor, ready to question me,” explains the actor, who we meet at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Paramount had screened a 15-minute clip of the latest chapter of the saga for the occasionTransformers, arrived at the fourth film, with the title Tranformers 4- The era of extinction, which will be released in Italian cinemas on July 16. In the film Walhberg plays, to his immense pleasure, the role of Cade Yeager, single father of a teenage daughter, the young Nicola Peltz, born in 1993. Aspiring but actually bankrupt inventor, by chance he comes across a truck that turns out to be the robot transformer Optimus Prime. The threat comes from space with a bounty hunter intent on ending the lineage of the Autobots, while the long list of robots are also joined by the Dinobots, which as the name suggests are Transformers who take the form of dinosaurs. The director is the same Michael Bay with whom Walhberg had worked in 2013 in Pain & Gain- Muscles and money.“I knew the cartoon, I liked it a lot as a kid and obviously my kids are wild fans of its movie version. I never thought I’d be in the movie, but Michael Bay was convincing. After that. Pain & Gain we remained on excellent terms, I got along really well with him and he made me feel free to express myself as an actor. Thanks to the work done inTed Two years ago, I had become familiar with working with green screens and digital effects, although in this film Michael took CGI technology to a very high level. Also when he told me I had to play the father of a teenage girl I went into jujube soup, I couldn’t wait to try my hand at a role like that. ”[[ge:rep-locali:repubblica:91391287]]“Yes, according to the typical logic of Hollywood, the beautiful eighteen-year-old would have been my girlfriend, however unethical it may personally seem to me, but this time it is my daughter. A nice step forward, considering that it seems like yesterday when in Fear – it was 1996 – I played a character who represents the thorn in the side of every father, that is the apparently reliable good guy who instead leads his daughter on the wrong path. Today the roles are reversed, and I become the protective and somewhat jealous father of the boys who buzz around his daughter. I love being a father, and I couldn’t be more comfortable in this role although, to be honest, I know that the possibility of my beloved eldest daughter coming home with her boyfriend is around the corner, and it terrifies me! The boys of her age are all the children of bitches, without exception! I remember well how I was at that age … But now things have changed, and maybe that’s why I really identified myself in the role of Cade Yeager. ”

In the film he is an aspiring inventor mechanic. What is your relationship with motors in real life?

“I am a big car enthusiast and I can repair any non-injection engine, that is the ones with the old carburetor, so to speak. Think that the first car I had was a Wolkswagen Beetle, I bought it at 15 for 50 dollars and obviously I couldn’t drive it because I didn’t have a driver’s license yet. I used to roam around the neighborhood feeling very cool, until the police caught me, impounding him. I grew up in a very popular neighborhood listening to hip-hop music, so there The idea of ​​having a lady car to show has always been ingrained in me. Today I have changed and I am ashamed to drive around in luxury cars. But, I admit, I have bought and resold several “.

Speaking of police, you are an old acquaintance of the Boston Police Department.

“And how: they arrested me about twenty times before I turned 16”.

Practically a record: and what does he do today, he takes his revenge by signing autographs to agents?

“To the guards? (laughs) Finally today I have nothing to hide! When I was a boy I was always watching my back, then luckily I made peace with the police, and when I meet an agent around Beverly Hills I always greet him politely. I am a great supporter of prevention policies, I believe it is the most important thing, definitely better than repression “.

He has always been willing to talk about his past and admit his mistakes. Do you also talk to your children about this?

“Of course, even if they are still small and in any case it doesn’t work very well. For example with school: I graduated at 40, I certainly gave a good example, but this does not mean that my children hate school. and they make a lot of scenes in the morning. However I continue along this line, in a few years they will be old enough to talk to us about drugs and sex. It will be fun! “.

She also turnedThe Gambler, coming out next year, the remake of the ’74 classic $ 40,000 not to die. Can you tell us about it briefly?

“It’s a film that I really wanted to make, I finally got close to an authentic Hollywood classic, and I even produced it. A new phase is emerging in my professional life where I can embrace projects that I really care about. In fact now I’m working on it. to the project of a film based on the book by Evan Wright and Jon Roberts American Desperado“.

