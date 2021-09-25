Mark Wahlberg in a Netflix movie – Gogo Magazine

“Ted”, “Transformers” and “Spenser Confidential” actor Mark Wahlberg will be in a Netflix movie for which negotiations are active: Wahlberg will be producer and star in the spy movie “Our Man in New Jersey”.

The screenplay for the film is expected to be written by David Guggenheim, screenwriter of the action TV series “Designated Survivor” and the Ryan Reynolds movie “Safe House”.

Mark Wahlberg is expected to play a “blue-collar 007,” then a worker 007, in the Netflix movie, and produce it with Stephen Levinson, the mastermind behind the film’s idea. Wahlberg and Levinson have previously worked together on the Netflix movie “Spenser Confidential,” which was released in streaming on March 6.

Who is Mark Wahlberg, coming soon in a Netflix movie

First model (he is the co-star of the famous Calvin Klein campaign with Kate Moss), then DJ (with the pseudonym Marky Mark), Mark Wahlberg is a multifaceted artist. According to an MTV ranking, he ranks first among the sexiest people of the 90s.

Loading... Advertisements

He made his acting debut in Penny Marshall’s “Half Professor in the Marines”, but made a splash in “Boogie Nights – The Other Hollywood”. He starred opposite George Clooney in “Three Kings” and “The Perfect Storm”. In 2001 he starred in the remake of “Planet of the Apes” by Tim Burton. He stars in another remake, “The Italian Job” with Charlize Theron.

He is the protagonist of “Unbeatable”, in which he plays the figure, who really existed, of an unemployed teacher who manages to play football in the Philadelphia Eagles. He is also among the protagonists of Martin Scorsese’s “The Departed” along with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson and Matt Damon, in the role of a tough and obnoxious cop with whom he gets nominated for both an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

In 2010 he plays Micky Ward, boxer star of “The Fighter”, a very successful film that won two Academy Awards. Among his latest works: Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World”; “Instant Family” by Sean Anders and “Spenser Confidential” by Peter Berg.