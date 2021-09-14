Mark Wahlberg in a video shows his perfect physique during the pandemic

Mark Wahlberg showed in a video shared his on Instagram physicist sculpted, confirming once again that at 49 he always manages to keep fit.

Yesterday the actor released the video showing him relaxing and wearing the brand’s clothing Municipal and protects itself from any possible risk by wearing a mask.

The star posted the post on Instagram and Mark Wahlberg accompanied it with the simple caption: “Quarantine in isolation. Only the family!“.

The brand Municipal was founded by the actor a year ago in collaboration with Stephen Levinson and it is not the first time that Mark promotes the models offered for sale by the clothing brand on social networks.

Wahlberg also shared a video on Christmas morning of him next to his personal trainer Shannon Helm and his training partner, Anthony Thomas. Even during the holidays, the actor decided to keep in training so as not to get out of shape in 2021.

The actor also recently explained that he follows a diet created specifically with his needs in mind and that he is very careful in taking care of his body: “I want to grow and evolve to be in the best shape I can get. It means being strong, flexible, mobile, not having inflammation and feeling good“.

This attitude has been particularly useful in his career: “I’ve been willing to work harder than everyone else … You do whatever it takes to play your role“.