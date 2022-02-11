Mark Wahlberg is a bad boy who becomes a priest in the movie trailer based on a true story

Will arrive in American cinemas on April 15, in time for Easter, Father Stu, the film with Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson that tells the true story of a former boxer, actor and bad boy, who discovers his vocation and becomes a priest. We show you the trailer.

It is not a case that Mark Wahlberg present personally Father Stu’s trailer, a film he is very proud of. In addition to being an entrepreneur, father of a family and husband, the former Marky Mark like the protagonist has in fact found faith in God. take vows. To act as his shoulder and father in the film another Catholic actor, Mel Gibson (who is actually only 16 years older than him, speaking of premature paternity).

Father Stu: Official Movie Trailer – HD

Father Stu, the plot and the cast of the film with Mark Wahlberg

Based on a true story, Father Stu is a straightforward, heartfelt, entertaining and essentially uplifting drama about a lost soul who finds his purpose in life in the most unexpected place. When an accident puts an end to his amateur boxing career, Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) moves to Los Angeles dreaming of the spotlight. While making ends meet as a shop assistant, he meets Carmen (Teresa Ruiz), a catechism teacher who seems immune to his bad boy charm. Determined to win her over, this agnostic man has always started going to church to impress her. But after surviving a terrible motorcycle accident, he begins to wonder if he can use this second chance to help others find their way, coming to the startling realization that he is destined to become a priest. Despite a devastating health crisis and the skepticism of superiors in the Church and his separated parents (Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver), Stu pursues his vocation with courage and compassion, inspiring not only those closest to him, but countless as well. others along the way.

In the cast of Father Stuwritten and directed by Rosalind RossThere are also Malcolm McDowell, Cody Fern And Niko Nicotera.