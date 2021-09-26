Mark Wahlberg is Fletcher Chace / Kevin Spacey’s replacement and chosen to donate the entire cachet …

Mark Wahlberg

he couldn’t have any idea of ​​the double work he was supposed to do for All the money in the world, film will be broadcast by Rai 1 in premiere in today’s prime-time, Friday 15 May 2020. In the film, the actor plays the character of Fletcher Chace, or the spy of the Getty family that the oil tycoon will ask to investigate on the kidnapping of his nephew John Paul Getty III and on the possibility of his safe release. The job was double for Wahlberg due to director Ridley Scott’s decision to play it safe and reassign the part destined to Kevin Spacey. The actor therefore had to re-do several scenes and for this he negotiated another remuneration, higher than the previous one and for a value of 1.5 million dollars. Although Scott initially reported that both he and Michelle Williams had decided to waive the remuneration. Later, however, a different truth emerged: Wahlberg received a millionaire salary for nine days of filming, while Williams just under a thousand dollars. According to some rumors, Wahlberg would have even opposed the choice of replace Spacey and precisely this would have bet on a higher salary, precisely because of the work with the replacement Christopher Plummer.

MARK WAHLBERG AND THE POLEMICS ABOUT THE WAGE GAP

The scandal that struck Mark Wahlberg and the production of the film All the Money in the World seems to have had a happy ending. As it relates Vanity Fair, the actor chose to donate the entire cachet of $ 1.5 million to the organization created to combat Hollywood wage differences and harassment of actresses. “In the past few days my All Money in the World reshoot fee has become an important topic of conversation,” Wahlberg told a long time ago. People, “100% support the fight for fair pay and that is why I am donating $ 1.5 million to the legal defense fund of Time’s Up in the name of Michelle Williams ”. The agency that represents him, William Morris Endeavor, has also added $ 500,000 for the same cause. “This debate reminds us that those of us who have a position of influence have the responsibility to question inequalities, including the wage gap between men and women, ”ruled the agency. The controversy over Wahlberg, however, did not stop: thanks to an anonymous source, the New York Times he discovered the actor’s contract involved a significant salary cut for his performance in Scott’s film and that he could have had a say in casting. “Mark decided to take advantage of the contract clause to renegotiate his overall stake for the film,” the newspaper source said, “before filming with Christopher Plummer began.”

