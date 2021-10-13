Mark Wahlberg is the highest paid actor in the world

Jennifer Lawrence she is no longer the highest paid actress in the world, ousted by Emma Stone. AND Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock he is no longer the highest paid actor in the world. The highest paid actor in the world in 2017 is Mark Wahlberg. He says it Forbes.

Exactly one week after the announcement of the ranking of the Scrooge women, here is that of the boys. And here too there have been upheavals. The highest paid actor in the world is today 46-year-old Mark Wahlberg, former rapper Marky Mark, that of super sexy Calvin Klein underpants. The nude boy poster today is very rich thanks, above all, to Transformers: The Last Knight.

And ai Chinese fans, which apparently were the only ones in the world to go to see it en masse, given that the latest installment of the robot saga in the rest of the world has (almost) flopped. At least I respect the gal takings of the previous ones.

Whatever the former Marky Mark as well ex bad boy and ex addicted declared, is the N1 on the Forbes 2017 list of the highest paid actors in the world, with 68 million. Figure that, compared to the “only” 20 and a little more than Emma Stone, confirms that cinema is not a market for women.

Loading... Advertisements

But here’s the list of the 20 highest paid actors in the world in 2017. List that is not total white & western like that of the highest paid actresses, but is dominated by muscles and Bollywood (in eighth, ninth and tenth positions: all to be discovered).



1 Mark Wahlberg $ 68 million

2 Dwayne Johnson 65

3 Vin Diesel 54, 5

4 Adam Sandler 50, 5

5 Jackie Chan 49

6 Robert Downey jr 48

7 Tom Cruise 43

8 Shah Rukh Khan 38

9 Salman Khan 37

10 Akshay Kumar 35, 5

11 Chris Hemsworth 31, 5

12 Tom Hanks: 31

13 Samuel L Jackson: 30, 5

14 Ryan Gosling: 29

15 Ryan Reynolds: 21.5

16 Matt Damon: 21

17 Jeremy Renner: 19

18 Chris Evans: 18

19 Chris Pratt: 17

20 Mark Ruffalo: 13

Check out the gallery of the 10 highest paid actors of 2017

See the gallery of the 10 highest paid actresses in the world

The highest paid in 2016

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION