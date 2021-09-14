Mark Wahlberg is the perfect arm wrestling exercise

Probably if I tell you the name “Mark Whalberg” the first thing that comes to mind is his small face that looks at you badly and his arms crossed with huge biceps. Whether it’s a cop, a boxer, or a slightly weird neighbor, everyone will keep wondering throughout the film: but how does that get so pumped up.

Well this is the time to get to the bottom of this story and watch the workout of this actor, who, joking aside, has always been one who takes care of his body impeccably and still today at almost 50 years old is sculpted and he dedicates himself every day to training.

The routine of the Boston actor is simple but intense, some would say old-fashioned, with a pyramid structure, that is, starting from the average weight with 10 repetitions and slowly increasing more and more reducing the tractions. Recold yourself to warm up and not to start cold and above all not to approach other workouts that involve the back.

Of course these are very demanding workouts and if you are new to this type of work always consult with a coach. Here they are:

Seated Dumbell Curl and Press, 3 sets, 10-8-6 reps, 90 second rest.

Dumbell Curl, 3 sets, 10-8-6 reps, 90 second rest.

Barbell Curl, 3 sets 10-8-6 reps, 90 second rest.

Pull-ups, 3 sets, 10-8-6 reps, 90 second rest.

Preacher Curl, 3 sets, 10-8-6 reps, 90 second rest.

Ez-Bar Curl, 3 sets, 10-8-6 reps, 90 second rest.

Curl machine, 3 sets, 10-8-6 reps, 90 second rest.

