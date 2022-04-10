Mark Wahlberg on his incredible physical transformation for his new character: “It wasn’t fun at all”

Mark Wahlberg is known for his impressive physical routine and action roles. However, for his most recent project he undertook a physical transformation and a personal search. “It’s an unusual role,” says the 50-year-old actor, who had to trade weights for food to star. The Miracle of Father Stu.

“It’s also an obvious choice if you know me and my personal journey. If you know what I try to do as I get older and try to find things with more meaning and purpose,” Wahlberg told AFP.

The Miracle of Father Stu follows the life of Father Stuart Long, an aspiring professional boxer who went through several personal transformations in his life. Long hung up his gloves after an injury and moved to Hollywood to pursue an acting career. In the film, as Long looks for an opportunity he works at a supermarket to pay the bills, and it is there that he meets Carmen (played by Mexican-American Teresa Ruiz), whose heart he tries to win by going to her church. But he finds another kind of love, moved by faith in God, and decides to become a priest despite the skepticism of his parents, played by Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver and Mel Gibson. It is when his tour takes another turn, when he is diagnosed with a degenerative disease that undermines his body.

Wahlberg had to go on a high-protein, high-carbohydrate, high-sodium diet to interpret Long’s last phase. “Huge steaks, baked potatoes, a dozen eggs every morning, a dozen bacon bits, two bowls of rice, a glass of olive oil,” he details. “Lots of protein for the first two weeks. The next two weeks I ate a lot of starch, and the last two weeks a lot of sodium to get the bloated effect. It was not fun at all », he confesses.

The actor, who also produced the film, is so associated with action roles that he even impressed some of the cast. “I thought he was kind of a thug, because he’s always played those kinds of roles,” Jacki Weaver said of the actor who recently starred in Uncharted: off the mapalongside Tom Holland.

The film will be released in the United States before Easter. In addition to its religious theme, The Miracle of Father Stu it also talks about family and kindness.

