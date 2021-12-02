Mark Wahlberg owns the most complicated Patek Philippe in the world, a watch that only a select few can wear on the wrist

Anyone who knows the tastes of Mark Wahlberg, even if only through the characters he plays on the big screen, he knows that the American actor has a strong tendency, as soon as the opportune opportunity presents itself, to exploit his vast fortune to give himself generous gifts. A behavior, all in all, in line with that of many other Hollywood celebrities. If we want to be precise, Wahlberg likes to spend or invest, depending on your point of view, in two specific sectors: luxury cars, with which he has filled the garage with four-wheeled icons of the biggest names in the sector, and watches, all high-end, of course. Surprising news? In our opinion, really not. Just take a look at its sumptuous collection to find yourself in front of a catalog that includes, in addition to jewels like the Rolex Daytona Platinum with diamond bezel and dial, also owned by John Legend, an impressive number of models Patek Philippe. Among these, the references 5990 / 1R And 5711 / 1300A of the Nautilus, the pearl of Swiss manufacturing. Investing the money in buying classic watches is always a great choice.

The passion of Mark Wahlberg for the luxury watch house founded in 1839 gave him a unique privilege over any other mortal: he became the owner of the brand’s second most complicated model Patek Philippe. A highly exclusive piece available only for the most regular customers. In fact, the chances of owning a similar one have just been buried underground.

The clock we refer to is Sky Moon Tourbillon ‘Haut Artisanat’, one of the most recent productions of Patek Philippe. This specimen came to light in the wake of Haut Artisanat 2021, the exhibition which, from June 16 to 26, celebrated the brand’s productions and gave the opportunity to launch six new hand-made models. Among them, the one that recently appeared on Mark Wahlberg’s left wrist.

As reported by @insaneluxurylife, Instagram account specialized in watches finished in the collections of great celebrities, the latter model of the Swiss house is the second most complex of the current Patek Philippe production, just behind the Grandmaster Chime. The reason for the supremacy lies in the prodigy of the infinite mechanisms present inside the Sky Moon Tourbillon ‘Haut Artisanat’, capable of combining the operation of 12 complications, including a perpetual calendar, a manually wound tourbillon and a minute repeater that chimes. sounds in different tones distinguishing between hours, quarters of an hour and minutes. A marvel that does not overshadow the beauty of its impressive design: an 18-karat rose gold case engraved to match the hands, indexes and a floral pattern in the center of the dial, with a brown leather strap in the same color as the dial.

Nothing extraordinary, therefore, if this new Patek Philippe model, which is actually the reinterpretation of an existing one, is produced in extremely limited editions and offered only to the most special buyers, such as Wahlberg himself. Who else could afford to wear a $ 1,465,000 watchmaking jewel on their wrist? Price is the last thing that blows you away.

The Sky Moon Tourbillon ‘Haut Artisanat’ watch Courtesy of Patek Philippe

Article taken from GQ Spain