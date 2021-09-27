Mark Wahlberg protagonist of a docu-series about his life

Would you like to know more about Mark Wahlberg? Wahl Street will tell the successes and behind the scenes of the actor’s life

HBO Max has ordered a serious documentation on the life of Mark Wahlberg, titled Wahl Street. According to HBO Max, the show will be split into eight episodes and “offers fans a glimpse into the life of global star Mark Wahlberg as he juggles the demands of a rigorous film schedule coupled with an ever-growing network of diverse companies. Along the way, viewers will learn about his successes and failures and learn powerful business and life lessons and will also get to know the cast of colorful characters that make up Wahlberg’s real-life entourage.”Reads a note signed by streamer HBO which will be launched in different parts of the world between 2020 and 2021.

“We are documenting the ups, downs, successes and failures. They are all the real things that are happening as I am growing my businesses Mark Wahlberg said in a note about the making of Wahl Street. “We are pulling back the curtain and hope it is an opportunity to inspire other entrepreneurs“. It will be fun to meet a Mark Wahlberg without filters and without characters to interpret: the American actor is known for having participated in many action, comedy and drama films. Among the films that made him famous there are The fighters, Shooters, Ted and some chapters of the film saga Transformers.

“This series will be an intimate exploration behind the unity that makes Mark Wahlberg one of entertainment’s most unique stars“Said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president of originals and children’s programming at HBO Max.”Mark’s entrepreneurial spirit is fun to watch and we hope to show both the tenacity to succeed and triumphs.“.

Each episode follows Wahlberg as he juggles his broad business portfolio, which ranges from a line of sportswear, sports nutritional supplements, television and film production companies, and even a Chevrolet dealership. Each episode will also include a group of entrepreneurs and inventors who contact Wahlberg, eager to support the star or invest in their ideas. Wahl Street is produced by Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas, alongside Stephen Levinson and Archie Gips. Wahlberg, Levinson and Gips will executive produce alongside Liz Bronstein.