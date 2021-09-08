Mark Wahlberg put on 10 kg for the new film

Mark Wahlberg she had to transform her physique for a new movie. Three weeks ago, guest at Jimmy Kimmel Live, he anticipated that he would have to put on weight in no time and he did. The actor of The Departed and Ted’s Instagram profile showed the before and after of his metamorphosis.

Mark Wahlberg as priest and boxer Stuart Long

The film that requires the body transformation in question is Father Stu, a biopic about the life of Stuart Long, the famous boxer who later became a priest. To be as credible as possible, he underwent one fattening diet which made it almost unrecognizable. On social media, thanks ironically Chef Lawrence, his personal cook, who is delighting him with high-calorie dishes to achieve his goal.

Mark’s fitness routine

Mark has actually always been envied for his sculpted abdominal and for his defined biceps. In fact, the actor, passionate about fitness and golf, leads a very healthy lifestyle and follows one very strict routine to get a perfect physique. Apparently he would usually wake up very early to devote himself first to prayers, then to a quick breakfast and then go straight to the gym.

His wife Rhea Durham and their children

When you don’t train and when you don’t act what do you do? He dedicates himself to his family. The actor since 2009 has moved with the model Rhea Durham, with whom he has been engaged for the past 20 years. The couple had four children: Ella, Michael, Brendan Joseph and Margaret Grace.