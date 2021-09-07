Mark Wahlberg put on weight: he gained 10 kg in 3 weeks

Physicist Mark Wahlberg transformed for script needs. On social media he showed how much he got fat for the film Father Stu

Getting fat can be a must. Even for those who care about their body and take care of it in a maniacal way. It is the case of Mark Wahlberg, Hollywood star, who recently showed her own on Instagram metamorphosis, which in three weeks led him to mark a surplus of 10 kg on the scales. Reason for the transformation? “Father Stu”, his latest film that tells the story of Stuart Long, a boxer who became a priest.

EXPLANATION – The director Rosalind Ross (companion of Mel Gibson) gave the explanation: “Mark Wahlberg put on so much weight because Stuart Long was forced to interrupt his career after breaking his jaw and this led to him putting on weight. Ditching his gloves, the former boxer found himself doing l ‘actor but after a motorcycle accident he stayed in hospital for a long time, where he decided to become a priest. In the meantime he was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and spent the last years of his life in a wheelchair “. Business reasons, but a pinch of suffering. For a star who has been used to flexing his muscles for years …

THANKS TO THE CHEF – Not all evils come to harm, or almost. As told by Wahlberg himself, the transformation for script needs is giving – along with the belly – some small satisfaction. “I’ve been controlling my weight for years, now I just want to eat whatever comes within range …”. No sooner said than done. With thanks to the chef. In one of the last posts the actor made clear the work in progress , showing gratitude to his cook Lawrence Duran, the creator of the tasty and high-calorie dishes that accompany the current routine.

AND SOME CRITICISM – Born in 1971 and married since 2009 to model Rhea Durham – with whom he had 4 children – Mark Wahlberg has attracted criticism for a transformation considered risky by many, especially for the tight timing that could prove to be a health risk. If until recently fans were wondering what the secrets were for a physicist like his, maybe now they will think again.

