Mark Wahlberg replacing Chris Evans in Infinite

Mark Wahlberg is currently in talks to replace Chris Evans in the sci-fi thriller Infinite, the film adaptation of the novel The Reincarnationist Papers, published ten years ago. The actor of Captain America in the Marvel / Disney cinecomic has abandoned the project because it conflicts with other commitments. The film directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer 1 and 2) tells the story of a group of semi-immortal men and women who must defeat a fearsome enemy. To do this, they need the help of a human being suffering from schizophrenia, torn apart by terrible dreams that are actually memories of past lives. To sign the screenplay for the film produced by Paramount Sara Ian Shorr. The release in American cinemas is scheduled for August 7, 2020, while filming will begin in the fall. Wahlberg was the protagonist of the latest films in the saga on Transformers, and also participated in All the money in the world by Ridley Scott.