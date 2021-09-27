News

Mark Wahlberg reveals how he felt when he lost the role of Nathan Drake

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Uncharted: Mark Wahlberg reveals how he felt when he lost the role of Nathan Drake thumbnail

The star Mark Wahlberg, in a recent interview with Collider, revealed some details related to Uncharted. Let’s talk about the Sony Pictures film adaptation inspired by the video game saga of the same name. The project managed to remain standing despite an incredible series of ups and downs. There are eight directors first hired and then fired. Suffice it to think also that when the work was put in place, Wahlberg had been chosen for the role of Nathan Drake. The elapsed time, however, radically changed the scenarios with the final decision to tell the life of a young Nathan. Which today will be played by Tom Holland.

However Mark Wahlberg returned to the cast last November, to play Victor “Sully” Sullivan, Nathan’s celebrated aide. In the interview Wahlberg talked about this particular detail. These are the statements: “I’ve been tied to this production for years, and as you know I was supposed to play Nathan Drake and now I’m Sully.” To then explain with a thread of bitterness: “It reminds me of the situation with The Fighter, sometimes there’s a clock ticking, a biological clock telling you to speed things up.”

Also in the cast Antonio Banderas

In the Uncharted video game series, Nathan Drake he has generally been represented as a man of about thirty. The new film will focus on a younger version of the character with Mark Wahlberg then cut accordingly. A little joke is to remember that the actor entered the project in 2009, when he was a practically perfect age to represent the Nathan of video games. After all these postponements, filming will begin next month. Meanwhile, the cast of the show is enriched with several new members and among these there is also Antonio Banderas. Sophia Ali, recently seen in Truth or Dare, also entered Banderas. Variety also reports that Ruben Fleischer is now close to closing the deal to direct the film.

Offering

Uncharted Collection - Classics - Playstation 4

Loading...
Advertisements

Uncharted Collection – Classics – Playstation 4

  • One of the most successful PlayStation exclusive sagas “Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune”, “Uncharted 2: Den of Thieves” and “Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception” all together in one game
  • New «Photo Mode» Trophies to customize your shots on PS4 Exclusive access to the multiplayer beta of «Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End» as soon as it is available

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

463
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
425
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
288
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
280
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
276
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
275
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
273
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
268
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
186
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top