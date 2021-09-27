Mark Wahlberg reveals how he felt when he lost the role of Nathan Drake

The star Mark Wahlberg, in a recent interview with Collider, revealed some details related to Uncharted. Let’s talk about the Sony Pictures film adaptation inspired by the video game saga of the same name. The project managed to remain standing despite an incredible series of ups and downs. There are eight directors first hired and then fired. Suffice it to think also that when the work was put in place, Wahlberg had been chosen for the role of Nathan Drake. The elapsed time, however, radically changed the scenarios with the final decision to tell the life of a young Nathan. Which today will be played by Tom Holland.

However Mark Wahlberg returned to the cast last November, to play Victor “Sully” Sullivan, Nathan’s celebrated aide. In the interview Wahlberg talked about this particular detail. These are the statements: “I’ve been tied to this production for years, and as you know I was supposed to play Nathan Drake and now I’m Sully.” To then explain with a thread of bitterness: “It reminds me of the situation with The Fighter, sometimes there’s a clock ticking, a biological clock telling you to speed things up.”

Also in the cast Antonio Banderas

In the Uncharted video game series, Nathan Drake he has generally been represented as a man of about thirty. The new film will focus on a younger version of the character with Mark Wahlberg then cut accordingly. A little joke is to remember that the actor entered the project in 2009, when he was a practically perfect age to represent the Nathan of video games. After all these postponements, filming will begin next month. Meanwhile, the cast of the show is enriched with several new members and among these there is also Antonio Banderas. Sophia Ali, recently seen in Truth or Dare, also entered Banderas. Variety also reports that Ruben Fleischer is now close to closing the deal to direct the film.