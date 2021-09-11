Mark Wahlberg says goodbye to Wahlburgers star mom

Alma Wahlberg, the mother of the famous actor Mark Wahlberg, died at 78

Alma Wahlberg, the matriarch of the Wahlberg family – as well as the actor’s mother Mark Wahlberg (Ted, Shooter, Transformers) and protagonist of the reality show Wahlburgers – she’s dead. He was 78 years old. The various members of the Wahlberg family, including brothers Mark and Donnie, announced it on social media.

“My angel. Rest in peace”, Mark wrote on Twitter, while his brother Donnie – also an actor – wrote: “She has always been an angel. Now it has its wings “.

My angel. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/m2Xm9AOkSj – Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) April 18, 2021

In a longer tribute to his mother posted on Instagram Donnie wrote: “I am so lucky to have been brought into this world, raised, educated and put on the path of my life by such an amazing woman. My mother Alma’s joy for life, and love for people, combined with pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from, undoubtedly shaped me into the man I have become “.

Alma grew up in Boston and married Donald E. Wahlberg in 1965. She raised nine children: Arthur, James, Michelle, Paul, Tracey, Robert, Donnie, Mark and Debbie. She worked as a bank clerk and nursing assistant, according to her biography. Alma and Donald divorced in 1982. Donald died in 2008.

Alma Wahlberg was a beloved star of the family reality show Wahlburgers, which aired for 10 seasons from 2014 to 2019. According to IMDb Alma starred in 27 episodes of the show, which followed the family’s thriving restaurant business. Alma worked as a receptionist and hostess in her children’s restaurants, sharing “His contagious laugh and his sense of humor with everyone who came to dinner”, we always read in the biography.

