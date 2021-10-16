News

Mark Wahlberg sells Chevrolet in Ohio

Show business professionals often create other ways to do business throughout their careers. Parallel activities that usually reflect passions temporarily put aside. An example in this sense comes from the United States, where the actor Mark Wahlberg, known for countless action movies, And entered the four-wheel business, opening the dealership in Columbus, Ohio Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet.

The 47-year-old Hollywood star may have decided to slow down a bit and moved to open her own car store. Wahlberg enlisted the help of Jay Feldman, a salesman formerly active in the Chevy franchise, who owns other dealerships in the area.

Whalberg he commented this professional turning point: “I am constantly looking for ways to renew my brand and engage in chores that I am passionate about. I love cars and the chance to work with an established salesman like Jay and represent an iconic brand like Chevrolet pushed me to get involved “.

Although the face of Mark Wahlberg is already on the site of the new store, it is easy to think that the actor will not always be present in the dealership. It is in all likelihood much more of a publicity stunt to associate its image with the Chevrolet brand. After all, it is not the first time that Whalberg engages in business outside the world of entertainment. In fact, for several years he has been co-owner with his brothers Donnie and Paul of a chain of restaurants called Wahlburgers.

Wahlberg and Feldman plan not to stop at just one store, but to open others together around the United States in the next future.

Last modification: July 27, 2018


