Mark Wahlberg: shaved and with 15 kg more on Stu’s set

A Mark Wahlberg truly unrecognizable. The actor was photographed in Los Angeles on the set of Stu, the new biopic with which he is struggling. Will interpret Stuart Long, famous former boxer who later became a priest.

Mark Wahlberg’s transformation

To prepare for the role, Marc Wahlberg has undergone an impressive physical transformation. Transformation that he had already shown a few weeks ago with a photo on his Instagram profile in which there is a devastating “before and after”. The actor has, in fact, gained more than 13 kg, all on the stomach and face.

About this important physical change the actor had already expressed himself directly: “After shooting the boxing sequences, I have to start eating anything in order to gain around 15kg in six weeks. I’ll eat whatever comes my way! “.

The last shots from the set show even more his fatness, accentuated by a shaved look and discarded clothes.

Ok so the first look at Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming “Stu” is * actually * worthy of the “x is unrecognizable * headlines. Damn. pic.twitter.com/Hsdg1y8kO2 – Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) May 22, 2021

The biopic Stu with Mark Wahlberg

The biopic on Stuart Long, written and directed by Rosalinda Ross will see in the cast, in addition to Mark Wahlberg, also Mel Gibson and Teresa Ruiz. Talking with Jimmy Kimmel last month, Wahlberg described the role this way: “I play a guy who was a fighter. S.i moved to Los Angeles to become an actor, fell in love with a girl, had an accident, had a spiritual experience and then decided to become a priest. He died of a rare disease, inclusion body myositis, but it had a big impact on many people in a very short space of time.“.

