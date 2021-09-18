Mark Wahlberg shows his butt on Instagram, but the video reveals an impressive detail

Mark Wahlberg shared a video on Instagram to promote a clothing line, revealing an almost impressive detail of his physique.

Mark Wahlberg, promoting Municipal’s new underwear collection, showed in a video on Instagram his sit, revealing the marks left by a session of cupping, in Italy also called cupping.

The actor accompanied the film with an irony: “Take a look at the new lingerie on sale now! Shot cupping is not included“.

Actor Mark Wahlberg has indeed undergone the cupping, pain-relieving therapy that has its origins in Asia, in particular in China, and which allows you to decrease the perception of pain and muscle tension by applying glass cups to the skin and removing the oxygen inside them , thus drawing more blood and increasing skin heat

The movie star recently finished shooting the Uncharted movie in the city of Berlin, a project in which he works alongside Tom Holland. The feature film, inspired by the popular video game series, stars treasure hunter Nathan Drake, who travels the world to find hidden treasures and solve mysteries. The film will be a kind of prequel to the game, with the Spider-Man star playing a young Nathan Drake. The screenplay is signed by Iron Man writers, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

Uncharted is set for release on July 16, 2021.