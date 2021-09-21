Mark Wahlberg shows his workouts … out of the ordinary (VIDEO)

Mark Wahlberg is one of the strongest men in Hollywood and he proves it with a video posted on his social networks that reveals some strange workouts.

The 49-year-old actor Mark Wahlberg Yes train constantly every day to have a super muscular physique enough to be considered one of the best bibs in America that he manages to get through wacky workouts, like the one shown on Instagram a few days ago.

For those wishing to follow suit, Mark Wahlberg shares much of his workout routine thanks to videos posted regularly on Instagram directly from his sumptuous home gym. The recently released video shows how the actor tries them all to stay fit using a variety of new fitness technologies.

With the help of F45 coach Shannon Helm, Mark Wahlberg does one-legged pushups in this video, with his leg balanced on an exercise ball, as well as using the Perfect Pushup handles on top of a plate. also wearing B Strong BFR bracelets.

In short, a training with special tools, certainly complicated, but very effective, given the results that the star is able to obtain.

Mark Wahlberg will return to theaters alongside Tom Holland in the archaeological adventure film Uncharted, inspired by the video game of the same name.