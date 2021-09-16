Mark Wahlberg shows off his talents, but it is not the acting ones

Mark Wahlberg very often he publishes images or videos of his incredible workouts showing his sculptural physique but this time, he showed perhaps something too much.

In fact, after a long gym session, the actor wanted to show everyone his new favorite underwear but in doing so, he not only raised his shirt showing his abs but also pulled down his pants a little more than expected. showing his side b just as Asia Argento had done in the past few hours, who had been photographed completely naked in the pool with her backside in plain sight.

Wahlberg also showed the signs of cupping therapy, a practice that has its origins in ancient Chinese medicine which aims to improve blood circulation and relieve muscle tension. This accelerates the healing process of tissues damaged by strain or injury, favoring a rapid recovery. The actor certainly needs it given the grueling workouts he undergoes daily.

The star Ted is currently working with Uncharted where he will play the part of Sully, Nathan Drake’s mentor played in the live-action by Tom Holland. The shooting of the film should be finished, so to see it at work, we just have to wait.