Mark Wahlberg shows us his Sully – Nerd4.life

A few days ago Spider-man star Tom Holland showed his transformation into a young Nathan Drake, the protagonist of the expected Uncharted movie. Now is Mark Wahlberg to show what hers will be like Victor “Sully” Sullivan, the co-star of the film.

After so many postponements and the problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the filming of the Uncharted film finally seems to have started on the right foot. We have already seen Tom Holland in the first official photo in which he plays Nathan Drake and we appreciated the success, especially considering that it is a younger version and less savvy than the treasure hunter we’ve come to love in the Naughty Dog series.

Even more notable is the change that Drake’s friend and mentor Victor Sullivan will undergo. As a “terrible old man” of video games, Sully will be played by that fustacchione by Mark Wahlberg, who will certainly offer a very dynamic and physical version of the character.

On the other hand, the film is set in that period of Sully’s life in which he accumulated many debts and even some problem with the law. For this reason an actor like Mark Wahlberg could be very suitable.

What do you think? THE mustache and hair they seem to be in the right place.