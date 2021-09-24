Mark Wahlberg struggles with past life memories in the film’s trailer

The thriller marries action and science fiction in Infinite, the film by Antoine Fuqua with Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor whose trailer has just been released. The release is in June on Paramount +.

It will debut on Paramount + on June 10, and therefore will not go through the hall first, the thriller with Mark Wahlberg Infinite, in which the actor plays a character who remembers things that he says have never happened to him.

To direct Infinite he is not just any director but Antoine Fuqua, to which we owe, in addition to the memorable Training Day, The Equalizer and its sequel, Southpaw and the remake of The magnificent 7. To support Wahlberg in the cast are Sophie Cookson, Dylan O’Brien, Jason Mantzoukas, Chiwetel Ejiofor And Toby Jones.

The Infinite trailer

The trailer for Infinite. Looking at it, we cannot fail to notice that Chiwetel Ejiofor he has a very mysterious, assertive and menacing air, almost like being in a science fiction movie. The action, as already mentioned, also takes place inside the protagonist’s mind, who slowly becomes aware of having lived many lives. Wahlberg she looks a bit lost, given what happens to her character, but she’s always in great shape.

Here is the trailer for Infinite. But first… the official synopsis!

For Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), skills he can’t remember ever developing and memories of places he’s never visited are a daily torment. Used to heal himself and on the verge of a nervous breakdown, he is rescued by a secret group that goes by the name of Infinites and who reveals to him that his memories are real, but that they belong to multiple past lives. The Infinites take Evan to their extraordinary world, where a lucky few have the gift of being reborn with the memories and knowledge they have accumulated over the centuries. With a series of very important secrets buried in his past, Evan must join forces with those of the Infinites to unlock his memory and ensure the safety of humanity, which one of the group (Chiwetel Ejiofor) he threatens to destroy.