Mark Wahlberg suggests the best possible exercise for a flat and defined stomach

Mark Wahlberg he’s 50, but for him that doesn’t mean he’ll stop training, work hard and get up at the crack of dawn. On the other hand, hers is one of the toughest fitness routines in Hollywood.

Part of the work of Mark Wahlberg, on the other hand, is looking good and being in good shape so that he can continue making the movies he loves. And yes, he manages to take it to the extreme, proving that when it comes to fitness, age is just a number and should never be allowed to become a hindrance.

Since he was a teenage rapper (named Marky Mark), the star of Ted he follows a very strict training routine and a healthy diet that allows him to maintain his weight and muscle mass. For this he has in his repertoire several exercises that are very effective, and above all that can be repeated anywhere (so there is no excuse).

The actor’s favorite exercises are the high-intensity ones, as they allow the body to continue burning calories even for a few hours after the end of the workout; and the best part is that good Wahlberg – like Will Smith, The Rock, Chris Hemsworth and most of the muscle men in the movie industry – he often shares his favorite workouts and exercises so his fans can get an idea of ​​what it takes to have a body like his. Almost.

Mark Wahlberg and his ab workout

Of course the actor did trains in a gym and uses all the equipment and weights that are available, accompanied by a personal trainer who makes sure he maintains intensity and concentration; but also try some exercises that can be done at home and don’t require such professional or expensive equipment.

In one of his recent videos, for example, Mark shared a essential workout for the abdominals which can be done basically anywhere: you simply need an exercise ball (like a yoga or Pilates ball), a resistance band, and something to anchor it to.

What does it consist of in detail? The Wahlberg crunch it’s a Pilates move. You should rest your back (center) on the ball, anchor your feet on the floor, and grab the resistance band (already tied to a column, chair, or non-moving object) with both hands; then pull forward by alternately bringing your knees to your chest, always using your center of gravity as your fulcrum while generating force to stay on the ball.

Because it is necessary stay in constant contact with the ball, this exercise helps develop back muscles, glutes and biceps to maintain stability; plus it engages the legs and is a hard and intense workout for the belly and abs from different angles.

The secret of Mark Wahlberg, on the other hand, it is precisely the Pilates and you should try it too. Because it’s a practice that burns fat, builds strength and endurance, helps prevent injuries, and can make you perform better when doing other types of exercise – which means you’ll see better results in less time.

It is not necessary to follow the entire routine Mark Wahlberg to get fit, but it’s a good idea to mimic this ab workout if you want to get a flat stomach, with a six-pack to be proud of.

Article originally published on GQ Mexico

