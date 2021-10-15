News

Mark Wahlberg talks about his turbulent past: “I made many terrible mistakes”

Actor Mark Wahlberg goes back to his troubled youth and confesses to being a decidedly atypical Hollywoodian.

Before the worldwide hit, fame and million dollar movies, Mark Wahlberg faced a turbulent past, with difficulty inside and outside the family unit. He got back on track after a series of errors with very serious consequences, the actor can now look at those years with the detachment and gratitude of those who treasured them to go on.

Spenser Confidential 2

Spenser Confidential: Mark Wahlberg in an image

Originally from Boston, Wahlberg is the youngest of nine siblings. The social context in which he grew up forced him to soon learn to defend himself from bullies, often even much bigger and more aggressive than him, but on his part there were also real mistakes, which the actor paid dearly .

In 1988 it was arrested for having assaulted a man under the influence of drugs and was sentenced to “only” 45 days in prison, thanks to the admission of guilt for the crime of assault. After posing as an underwear model for Calvin Klein in the 1990s, Wahlberg then lands in Hollywwod, where he finally uses the dramas of his own youth to bring extra realism to his performances in the cinema.

Keeping the memory of his turbulent past, Mark Wahlberg now leads an extremely quiet and not very mundane life, especially by Hollywood standards, as he recounts in an interview with The Guardian: “In addition to work, I go to the supermarket. I don’t go to stage parties or screenings. I live in Beverly Hills, but it could easily be the English countryside, because I don’t see anyone and I don’t do anything. I don’t go to the awards ceremony if I don’t have a film in the running. I go to bed early, wake up early, take the kids to school and stay with my wife if I don’t work.


