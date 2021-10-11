Mark Wahlberg: “That time I had a fight with Leonardo DiCaprio!”

Now friendship reigns between Wahlberg and DiCaprio, but during the filming of Return from Nowhere the situation was very different, according to the words of one of the protagonists of the Transformers saga …

During a speech at the LEAP Foundation conference, Mark Wahlberg he told an unpublished anecdote that binds him to Leonardo Dicaprio. As the Hollywood Reporter reports, it all began during the pre-production of Return from nowhere, Scott Kalvert’s 1995 film:

“He didn’t want me to play that role, and I thought he was not a good fit for his. We really had to learn to respect each other, and eventually we got out of it. Leonardo said ‘You have to pass over my corpse, Mark can’t appear in this fucking movie. ‘There was a problem – which I didn’t even remember – I was being unkind to him at a charity basketball game. And he really didn’t want me. “

Wahlberg then told of the moment of the audition, in which the two met physically: the actor says that they looked at each other, they had to play a scene together and at the end of the day they even went out together. Return from nowhere is based on the autobiographical novel Jim enters the basketball court by poet and punk musician Jim Carroll. The restless journey of a young and promising basketball player towards his ruinous and self-destructive descent into the artificial paradises of heroin. River Phoenix had been chosen for the role of the young poet but the sudden death of the actor who, by tragic irony of fate, died following an overdose of heroin and cocaine, was then replaced by Leonardo DiCaprio.