Mark Wahlberg, the absurd daily routine of the actor who wakes up at 2.30 am: that’s what to do

If, upon returning from vacation, you too have some difficulty in getting back into the rhythm and reorganizing yours agenda, do not despair. You could in fact take an example from the American actor Mark Wahlberg, who posted his own on Instagram typical day, organized minute by minute. The 47-year-old, also famous for the sculpted abs showcased in several films including Transformers And Ted, leads a very stressful life. Other than relaxation, parties and movie sets, Wahlberg has a truly absurd routine: it starts at 2.30 in the morning and ends at 7.30, maniacally dividing the time between workouts, work and “family time”, with exactly seven hours of sleep.

So, every day (so to speak eh) the actor’s alarm clock rings at 2.30 in the morning. Just long enough to calmly wake up that at 2.45 am it is already time for prayer (30 minutes). Then at 3.15 am finally breakfast, followed by the first intense training session of the day: from 3.40 am to 5.15 am. A snack to recover strength and then straight into the shower.

Here Wahlberg can take a breather for a moment. In fact, he has time until 7.30 before the next appointment: one game of golf followed by a snack (also on the agenda, of course). Here it is already 9 and a half and it’s time to run to do the daily cryotherapy session. Who doesn’t spend at least 3 minutes every day at over 60 degrees below zero? The benefits of this practice have been listed several times by many stars and even the actor himself said in a recent interview that “it is fantastic for physical recovery, it eliminates lactic acid”.

Stay with the family for a while, work (but never more than four hours a day), at one o’clock (unusually traditional time given the lineup) a lunch is allowed. Second training session, dedicate more time to the family by going to pick up the children at school e at 17.30 it is already dinner time. But at 19.30 – not a minute later – in bed. And then off, the day begins again. A detailed program that does not admit vices or improvisations and that is already making you appreciate your days more, however complicated.