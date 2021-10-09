Mark Wahlberg: The Departed actor’s private life and films

He’s eclectic, Mark Wahlberg. Both in private life and in his filmography. One could say genius and recklessness, even if perhaps (and focusing on the youth of this actor) the scales lean more towards the latter side. Nothing to complain about his interpretations, for heaven’s sake, but did you know for example that the young Wahlberg also passed through the cells of a prison when he was only 16 years old? If you are curious to know more about the actor who casually switches from dramatic roles to irreverent comedies, then all you have to do is keep reading.

Mark Wahlberg, the filmography

As mentioned above, all of Mark Wahlberg’s films as a whole cover very different film genres. Impossible not to mention, in this review, a The Italian Job, the 2003 film directed by F. Gary Gray, with an exceptional cast that includes Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Edward Norton and Donald Sutherland. A few years later the couple Mark Wahlberg – Matt Damon manages to conquer both audiences and critics with one of the best films of Martin Scorsese, The Departed – Good and Evil. Other works follow such as: And the day came, the excellent and dramatic The Fighter, the most recent Deepwater – Hell over the ocean And Boston – Manhunt.





But among the films with Mark Wahlberg we must also remember works with much lighter and light-hearted tones, such as the irreverent comedies Ted And Ted 2, Pain & Gain – Muscles and money And Loose dogs.

Finally, the last two chapters of one are added to Mark Wahlberg’s filmography millionaire saga and that has never failed at the box office, that is Transformers 4 – Age of Extinction And Transformers – The Last Knight.

Mark Wahlberg, private life and difficult childhood

Mark Wahlberg was the tough and classic teenager rebel, who spent his days amidst petty crimes and drug use. The event that perhaps most marked him was the beating of a Vietnamese: he wanted to rob the man, he was stopped and at the age of 16 he ended up in prison.

America, as we know, is the land of second chances.And so, after getting out of jail, the young man threw himself into the world of rap music, managing to get some success. Then the transition from DJ consoles to catwalks: Mark Wahlberg with Calvin Klein lands in the world of fashion and ends up alongside Kate Moss, soon becoming a sex symbol. From giant billboards to the big screen, it was a short step …