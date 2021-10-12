Mark Wahlberg: The last Hollywood gentleman …

Once upon a time there was Marky Mark. He was handsome, cheeky, misogynist and drifter. At 16 he had already been in prison for beating up a Vietnamese. Stuff from subway gangs in Boston.

Out, he founded the Marky Mark & ​​the Funky Bunch with which he recorded Good Vibrations (those vibrations…). Calvin Klein he had noticed it and put in xs underwear and xl bibs on walls all over the world …

Mark Wahlberg is here today, the highest paid actor of 2017. There are no degrees of separation between him and Marky Mark. He was Marky Mark. Indeed no, there is a life of separation between them. Because misogynist Marky Mark has become the ultimate Hollywood gentleman…

Mark Wahlberg not only focused on the la jacket # MeeToo / Time’s Up pin. That was done by all Hollywood males, at the Golden Globes: being already in a black tuxedo, it was their way to participate in the “mourning” of their colleagues all in black in protest against male abuse.

Mark Wahlberg went further. Consciously, very consciously, donated $ 1, 5 million to Time’s Up, the movement with which the Hollywood stars financially support all women who have suffered male abuse, but who are not, in fact, stars.

Mark Wahlberg that million and a half dollars donated it in the name of Michelle Williams. Figure and colleague are not “random”. because the first is the amount of money MK received for returning to the set, one week and under Thanksgiving, for shoot the new scenes of All the money in the world.

Michelle Williams, for the same reason / period, had received just over $ 800,000. And she is the protagonist of the film.

Now, the man who made the most money of all has decided to donate that extra income to Michelle Williams and Time’s Up. In all, he and his agency (Williams Morris Endeavor) donated $ 2 million. In one fell swoop.

She, Michelle Williams, said to herself moved in her name and of all the other colleagues and women for the fact that there are men / colleagues who do not support them only in words “but who act, because if we really want a world of equals, then we have to make the same efforts and sacrifices. Today is one of the most unforgettable days of my life and it is thanks to Mark Wahlberg, the WME and all that community of women and men who want to achieve this goal of equality ”.

The two had to go back to the set after that Kevin Spacey he had been ‘cut’ from the film precisely because of the sex scandal, and replaced with Christopher Plummer.

How nice would it be if, growing up, all Marky Marks became Mark Wahlberg… Don’t you think?

