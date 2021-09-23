Mark Wahlberg, the tender wishes to his wife Rhea Durham In a touching social photo

We saw it recently in the action-comedy Spenser Confidential by Peter Berg on Netflix, and as he prepares for filming Infinite by Antoine Fuqua and Uncharted by Ruben Fleischer, homonymous transposition of the video game Naughty Dog, Mark Wahlberg becomes a social tender for his wife’s birthday.

The star of Transformers And Pain & Gain he has in fact been married for 11 years to the American supermodel Rhea Dunham, who turns 42 today, 1 July 2020, an age of which both she and her husband are very proud, so much so that Wahlberg himself wanted to publish a tender photo via Facebook to celebrate Dunham’s milestone.

We see the actor kiss his wife, as he writes in the post: “Happy 42 years, baby. You are my better half and a real blessing. And thank you for our four little angels“All accompanied by the hashtag #family. A solid couple who have never discussed or appeared on the international gossip tabloids, really beautiful.

Loading... Advertisements

We remind you that Mark Wahlberg will play the role of Victor Sullivan alongside the young man Nathan Drake from Tom Holland in the highly anticipated Uncharted, arriving in American cinemas on July 16, 2021.

What do you think? Let us know yours in the comments at the bottom of the news.