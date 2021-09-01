Mark Wahlberg, the ultimate diet for a role | Cinema

The actor was forced to undergo a fattening diet to play the star heavyweight boxer who becomes a priest.
In a recent interview with The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Wahlberg revealed that he gained almost 20 kg thanks to a decidedly rich diet:
Unfortunately, I had to consume 7,000 calories for about two weeks. Then for two weeks I went up to 11,000. For about an hour it was good, but it was a really tough physical test. To lose weight, you just have to stay on the sidelines, don’t eat and exercise. In these cases, you must eat even when you are full. I would go to sleep after eating and wake up with more food to eat. I ate every three hours, it wasn’t good at all.
Here is the three-week result documented by the actor:
Judging by the latest posts on his Instagram account, Mark Wahlberg is already back in great shape:
What do you think of the crash diet to which the actor underwent? Curious to see Stu? The film doesn’t have a release date yet.