Mark Wahlberg, the ultimate diet for a role | Cinema

For his last roll in, the film written and directed by Rosalind Ross with Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz,had to resort to drastic measures.

The actor was forced to undergo a fattening diet to play the star heavyweight boxer who becomes a priest.

In a recent interview with The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Wahlberg revealed that he gained almost 20 kg thanks to a decidedly rich diet:

Unfortunately, I had to consume 7,000 calories for about two weeks. Then for two weeks I went up to 11,000. For about an hour it was good, but it was a really tough physical test. To lose weight, you just have to stay on the sidelines, don’t eat and exercise. In these cases, you must eat even when you are full. I would go to sleep after eating and wake up with more food to eat. I ate every three hours, it wasn’t good at all.

Here is the three-week result documented by the actor:

Judging by the latest posts on his Instagram account, Mark Wahlberg is already back in great shape:

What do you think of the crash diet to which the actor underwent? Curious to see Stu? The film doesn’t have a release date yet.