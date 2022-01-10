Mark Wahlberg trains with his daughter’s boyfriend: here’s the video on Instagram

Mark Wahlberg cares a lot about his physical shape and trains a lot, as he often demonstrates on social media, not least a video in which he trains with his daughter’s boyfriend.

In his latest Instagram post, Mark Wahlberg shares a video where he is training in the gym, with a young special guest, the boyfriend of daughter Ella who according to her dad is really a lucky girl to be with him. In the video, he says he always trained to keep the boys away from his daughters, but eventually found himself training with one of them.

A video certainly ironic, but which demonstrates how Mark Wahlberg is a good dad who tries to relate to the best of his children’s partners.

The actor will soon be back in the Uncharted movie, together with Tom Holland, which will be in Italian cinemas next February. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film is based on the action-adventure video game series developed by Naughty Dog and released for PlayStation.