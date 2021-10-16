Mark Wahlberg wants to be forgiven

In days when there is a lot of talk about actors and cinema in relation to the awards – especially the Oscars, which will be awarded on February 22 – the American actor Mark Wahlberg is at the center of a story of a completely different kind, due to the demand for cancellation of a crime for which he was convicted in 1988. Wahlberg has starred in many famous films – such as The Italian Job, The Departed, Broken City, Pain and Gain And The Fighter, for which he received an Oscar nomination – and this story is also being talked about a lot because the crimes for which he was convicted, and for which he has already served the related sentences, involve attacks against people of other ethnicities.

Wahlberg would like the sentence he received in 1988, when he was 16, for beating a Vietnamese man named Thanh Lam on the head with a wooden stick while trying to steal a bottle of alcohol from a drug dealer. Boston convenience store. On the same day, he punched another Vietnamese man named Hoa Trinh as he tried to escape from the police. For this incident Wahlberg was tried as an adult for assault and was sentenced to three months in prison (he was then released after 45 days).

It wasn’t the first story of its kind for Wahlberg, who got into trouble several times as a kid. Two years earlier, in 1986, he had been charged with two assaults on African American children. Wahlberg and a couple of his white friends had chased three black brothers in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, throwing rocks and shouting racist slurs. The next day Wahlberg, along with a larger group of friends, had disturbed the same group of black kids until an ambulance driver intervened. For the two episodes Wahlberg had only been warned by the judge: also for this reason when there was the attack on the two Vietnamese, two years later, Wahlberg was sentenced directly to prison.

In his request to the Massachusetts Parole Board, the official body that is responsible for reviewing and judging requests for forgiveness before the governor makes a decision, Mark Wahlberg said that he is no longer the person he was 26 years ago. of violence were due to the fact that he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and that the crimes of his past are still marking his life, which he managed to put in order and keep away from violence and crime. The Massachusetts Parole Board will hold a hearing regarding Wahlberg’s request and send a recommendation to new Governor Charlie Baker (who took office January 8, 2015), who will decide whether or not to grant the pardon. The last word on the matter will then be up to the Governor’s Council, an elected body comprising eight councilors and the governor who presides over the sessions.

Judith Beals, who had followed the trial against Wahlberg in 1988 as assistant to the attorney general, said in an interview with Associated Press (AP) that Wahlberg in her opinion should not be forgiven. “I see no reason why that story should be erased from public records. If private gestures of reconciliation and forgiveness can be an important part in our history and in how we handle cases of racism in society, that episode should not be canceled. “

Judith Beals explained that Wahlberg’s episodes of violence demonstrate the same tendency towards acts of racial violence: the two men attacked in 1988 had nothing in common, other than being Vietnamese, and the numerous insults were directed by Wahlberg only towards people of different ethnicities. “I’m glad Mark Wahlberg has managed to change his life. But a public pardon is an extraordinary act that requires extraordinary circumstances, because it essentially eliminates all the effects of having been condemned. It is reserved for those who demonstrate “extraordinary contributions to society”. Wahlberg never recognized the racial nature of his crimes to begin with. ‘

Mark Wahlberg created a foundation fourteen years ago, the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, which helps young people in difficulty and which has raised the equivalent of 8 and a half million euros reinvested in the local community so far. Hoa Trinh, one of two Vietnamese men attacked by Wahlberg in 1988, wrote a letter in support of Wahlberg’s request for forgiveness.