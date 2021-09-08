Mark Wahlberg weight: the incredible transformation of the actor

Many actors have often been challenged to play someone’s part in a film, even when this resulted in significant weight loss. Speaking of this a common example is Matthew McConaughey, which he experienced is an incredible slimming for Dallas Buyers Club che is crazy fattening for the movie Gold. For the first the actor lost 17 kilos, for the second instead he had gained more than 20 kg.

Impossible to forget even the beautiful Charlize Theron, which in Monster she had become the not-so-handsome serial killer Aileen Wuornos. For the interpretation the actress also won an Oscar, in 2004. Or just think of the hard work in the gym she had to do. Chris Hemsworth to be able to play Thor in the 2011 film of the same name: 9 kg of muscle gained to play the god of thunder. This time, however, the kilos that Mark Wahlberg had to gain are not of muscle.

Adam Sandler: “bounced” from the club, but he reacts like this… | READ

Will Smith confesses: “I’m in the worst shape of my life” | DISCOVER

The actor had recently talked about it to the Jimmy Kimmel Live: “I have to get as fat as possible while shooting the film. My goal is to gain around 15 pounds over the next six weeks. I want to eat whatever comes within range… “. And Mark was even faster than expected. The actor tracked his physical change on social networks and in just three weeks he managed to gain 13kg. All this to enter the role of Father Stu, for the biopic dedicated to the boxer-priest Stuart Long.

Ben Affleck seeks love on a dating app, but is rejected | READ

Mark Wahlberg weight: the amazing transformation of the actor

The merits of the successful transformation all go to Mark’s cook, Lawrence Duran, who with his delicacies has taken steps to unbalance the actor’s diet a little and allow him to gain the necessary kg for the part of Father Stu. The chef is also very active on social media and shows very often the dishes he prepares for Mark and his ‘diet of champions’.