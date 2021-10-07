News

Mark Wahlberg will replace Chris Evans as the protagonist of Infinite

Posted on
Actor Mark Wahlberg will star in the thriller Infinite after Chris Evans gives up on the project.

Mark Wahlberg will replace Chris Evans in the movie Infinite, directed by Antoine Fuqua.
The cinecomic star Marvel he had accepted the role of the protagonist in February, but now had to give up due to other commitments that make his presence on the set impossible.

The film Infinite it will be an adaptation of the novel The Reincarnationist Papers written by D. Eric Maikranz which tells the story of Cognomina, a secret society made up of people who remember their previous lives. A young man tormented by the memories of two previous lives finds himself struggling with the organization and decides to join it.
Mark Wahlberg is currently the only cast member announced.

To sign the screenplay for the film produced by Paramount will be Ian Shorr. Infinite is slated for US theatrical release on August 7, 2020, with filming to kick off in the fall.
Wahlberg, in the coming months, will also be involved in the production of Wonderland, a film directed by Peter Berg for Netflix, and Good Joe Bell.

Mark Wahlberg asks the Pope for forgiveness for ‘Ted’


