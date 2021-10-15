Mark Wahlberg’s 45 years in his 10 best films

Wiry Mark Wahlberg turns an incredible 45 years old. Steel physique, tough look and a childhood and adolescence to forget, the actor has become a sex symbol thanks to an underwear commercial and, so far, he has made about forty films. If Wahlberg falls into the ranks of your favorite artists, then you can’t miss the top 10 list of his best films.

On June 5 he turns 45, but Mark Wahlberg looks like an eternal young man. Steel physique, tough look and a childhood and adolescence characterized by poverty, various crimes and even drug use, the actor was saved by his brother Donnie, a member of New Kids on the Block, who made him obtain a record deal under the name of Marky Mark. Together with a DJ he founded “Marky Mark & ​​The Funky Bunch” and debuted in 1991 with the hit “The Good Vibrations”. Later, Calvin Klein absolutely wants him for his men’s underwear advertising campaign and that makes him a planetary sex symbol. His career takes off and, to date, the actor is one of the highest paid and sought after in Hollywood, with around 40 films to his credit. Among the best there are, of course, “Boogie Nights – The other Hollywood”, “The perfect storm”, but also “Amiable remains” and “The Fighter”. If Wahlberg is on the top list of your favorite actors, then you can’t miss the 10 best movies listed below:

1. “Boogie Nights – The Other Hollywood” (1997), by Paul Thomas Anderson

In Anderson’s film, Wahlberg is Eddie Adams, a young man who will become a great porn actor by the name of Dirk Diggler, in 1970s California. The director tells of its rise and decline, drawing inspiration from the stories of various porn stars of the time, especially that of the famous John Holmes. The film is shot flawlessly (and to think that, in 1997, Anderson was only 26 years old) and instead of being a full-sex movie, Anderson provides a very realistic view of family and personal relationships of the time, with a cast from thrill (there are also Burt Reynolds and Julianne Moore) and a screenplay – also written by the director – that has amply deserved the Oscar nomination.

2. “The Perfect Storm” (2000), by Wolfgang Petersen

The actor joins George Clooney, Diane Lane, John C. Reilly, and other great actors, in this film based on the real story of the fishing boat Andrea Gail. The facts are told in the book “The Perfect Storm”, written by Sebastian Junger, in 1997 and Petersen is very good at taking its spirit and bringing it to the big screen, building a film that is based on the meaning of true friendship and extraordinary special effects.

3. “Rock Star” (2001), by Stephen Herek

Stephen Herek’s musical film, inspired by the story of Tim Owens, the lead singer of Judas Priest, sees Wahlberg in the role of Chris “Izzy Cole”, a rock musician who was chosen, in the 80s, as the leader of his heavy metal band favorite, Steel Dragon. Herek tells the story, the concerts, the excesses, giving Wahlberg one of the most successful roles of his career.

4. “The Italian Job” (2003), by G. Gary Gray

Remake of the 1969 film of the same name by Peter Collinson, the film by F. Gary Gray has become, over time, a real cult of the genre. Wahlberg is Charlie Croker, an expert robber who, after a great coup in Venice with his gang, is the victim of an ambush planned by one of their “colleague”, and with the help of Stella (Charlize Theron), the criminals escape in California, where they intend to take revenge on the traitor and land more blows. The adrenaline, the twists, the chases, the stunning cast and the legendary Mini (modified for the occasion), could cause you addiction.

5. “The Departed – Good and Evil” (2006), by Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese, in 2006, directs this blockbuster with a terrific cast that boasts the presence of Wahlberg and other stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Martin Sheen and Alec Baldwin. “The Departed – good and evil” is the remake of the Hong Kong film “Infernal Affairs”, but Scorsese manages to give his unmistakable directorial imprint, making it a cult film with 4 Oscars, and Mark Wahlberg, for the role by Sergeant Dignam, manages to take home the Academy nomination for Best Supporting Actor. A film to be watched over and over again.

6. “Max Payne” (2008), by John Moore

The 2008 film, based on the third-person shooter of the same name, produced by Rockstar North and developed by Remedy, probably did not fully meet the expectations of the video game’s millions of fans, but it cannot be said that it is not a good action- thriller. As the New York policeman who wants to take revenge for the killing of his family, Wahlberg is very credible and the atmospheres, settings and characters are very reminiscent of the famous video game. Definitely thumb up and, if you haven’t seen it yet, get it back.

7. “Lovely Remains” (2009), by Peter Jackson

In this film, by Peter Jackson, based on Alice Sebold’s bestseller, Wahlberg manages to express all the dramatic power that cinema has offered him very few times. The actor is Jack Salmon, father of Susie (Saoirse Ronan), a 14-year-old girl who is killed by her neighbor. From that moment, he will watch over his family and guide them to discover the killer. Moving, intense and decidedly well done, “Amabili Remnants”, although not very successful at the box office, is one of the most beautiful films made by the actor.

8. “The Fighter” (2010), by David O. Russell

O. Russell tells the story of Dickie (Christian Bale), former boxing promise, who came to challenge the great Sugar Ray Leonard, but once he retired from the ring he became a drug addict and of his stepbrother Mickey, whom Dickie began to train, finding a new purpose in life. The film, inspired by the life of lightweight champion boxer Micky Ward and his half-brother, briefly boxer and coach Dicky Eklund, is simply wonderful. The redemption, the desire to be reborn, the sense of family, the importance of loyalty and strength in sport are treated by the phenomenal director in a great way. Not surprisingly, the film managed to win 2 Golden Globes and 2 Oscars (Best Supporting Actor to Christian Bale and Best Supporting Actress to Melissa Leo) while Wahlberg received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Drama and one at the Oscars for Best Picture (also appearing among the producers).

9. “Ted” (2012), by Seth MacFarlane

Well, “Ted” has become the cult comedy of the last few years. Written and directed by Seth MacFarlane – who, using the motion capture technique is also in the role of the legendary teddy bear – the foul-mouthed and incorrect film with Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis, starting from a budget of 50 million dollars, managed to collect well 549.368.315. Wahlberg proved to be the perfect sidekick for the controversial and hilarious adventures of cinema’s most irreverent teddy bear, even though the 2015 sequel failed to repeat his box office success.

10. “Pain & Gain – Muscle and Money” (2013), by Michael Bay

The visionary Michael Bay, between one chapter of the “Transformers” saga and the next, brought to the big screen the story of bodybuilder Daniel Lugo (Mark Wahlberg), a professional trainer in a Miami gym. The man, however, is tired of that monotonous and frustrating life, hoping to make a bang by kidnapping a wealthy businessman. So, he asks for help from colleagues Paul Doyle (Dwayne Johnson) and Adrian Doorbal (Anthony Mackie), but fate will not be on their side. Inspired by the true story told in a series of articles in the Miami New Timea, written by journalist Pete Collins, in 1999, Bay’s “Pain & Gain” analyzes the American dream with a black comedy script that melts muscles, brazen ambition, the pursuit of easy money and success and, inexorable, fall. Phenomenal Wahlberg and his illustrious colleagues, who manage to play three well-defined and irresistibly obtuse and brash characters.