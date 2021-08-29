Mark Wahlberg’s $ 50 watch is the ideal model to wear on vacation

Mark Wahlberg has one thing in common with so many other big stars: he’s a watch fanatic and we recently saw him wearing a Patek Philippe in rose gold whose price is completely inaccessible, unless you are part of the small circle of those who have entered the business of films destined to conquer the world box office. The watch in question is a Patek Philippe Nautilus reference 5990 / 1R which costs more than 90,000 euros. It is a luxury piece to be treated with care and protected from daily use which can ruin it if you are not careful. It is certainly not a model that the actor wears on his wrist on vacation when he wants to be comfortable and not have any kind of responsibility.

The protagonist of films like Ted And Infinite, the new science fiction feature film that adds an interesting point of view on the theory of reincarnation and our past lives, can afford to buy the most expensive, exclusive and extravagant watches. We know that he loves doing it, but he has certainly not lost his sense of reality and every now and then, when necessary, he relies on something more casual, robust and accessible. For this reason, it also has an affordable watch that is suitable for the many pitfalls of holidays.

Mark Wahlberg’s economic watch

Bill Gates wears a Casio that doesn’t even cost $ 100, Steve Jobs he was a fan of the Japanese brand Seiko And Mark Wahlberg has a watch that you can buy on Amazon for $ 50. A perfect model when you want to train, go to the pool or on vacation with your children (or dogs) without fear that something will happen to them or end up ruining. On his Instagram account, the actor shared a photo in which he is together with his three muscular sons who, from the state of form, we wonder if they train like him. On the wrist Mark Wahlberg bring a new watch. The piece chosen to spend an afternoon of playing in the pool with the three children jumping on him, is a Timex Ironman digital in black, white and gray. A decidedly unusual watch on an actor’s wrist that we usually see wearing stellar priced luxury watches.

Among the various features, Amazon points out that the model is equipped with:

• Adjustable 18mm black resin strap that fits wrists up to 20cm in circumference.

• 100-hour chronograph with 100-lap memory; interval training timer; 24 hour countdown timer.

• 5 customizable alarms; 24-hour military time mode; 2 time zones; calendar day, date and month.

• 44 mm black and silver resin case with acrylic lens; gray digital display; Indiglo illuminated clock face.

• Water resistant to 100 m (330 ft): generally suitable for taking a few dives such as swimming, but not for deep diving.

Overall it is a good buy to wear in training or for slightly more intense activities, where a Patek Philippe or a more delicate classic model may not be the best choice. It is a watch suitable for those who do not want to worry about what might happen if a little water gets inside. It is said to be a favorite of the actor because he has worn it occasionally since 2012 and has even given him a ride on the red carpet on a few occasions. The quality of this watch is that it is very durable, easy to read and can be submerged in water without any problems. A great choice for a beach holiday, when the last thing on our mind is to start collecting watches and we certainly don’t want to take up more space in the suitcase.

Loading... Advertisements

Article taken from GQ Mexico

Read also:

The watches worn by Tom Cruise in the “Mission Impossible” saga are not what one expects

Adam Driver, all the secrets of his watch

Daniel Wellington, the modern gentleman’s watches