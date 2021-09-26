News

Mark Wahlberg’s quarantine and amateur manicure

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Being a good father in the days of Covid-19 is not a weakness. This is the case of Mark Wahlberg, a well-known American rapper, actor, film producer, business man and now his daughter Grace’s nail art model.

Mark Wahlberg and the home manicure

Even the Wahlberg family, like several well-known faces of entertainment and music, has shown that they respect the rules of the quarantine against Covid-19. On his Instagram profile Mark Wahlberg, a well-known American actor and rapper, recently published a hilarious story that saw him in the role of a nail art model.

The pseudo-nail technician is precisely the daughter Grace, ten years old, equipped with a nail kit and a lot of good will. In the video, Mark Wahlberg appears obviously uncomfortable as the little girl continues to apply the rigorously pink nail polish with ease and smiling cheerfully. The story, to date, has found enormous success among followers with 6,074 comments and 250,528 views.

The quarantine in the Wahlberg house

Mark Wahlberg he is observing the quarantine at his home in Los Angeles with his wife Rea Durham and their 4 children. Like everyone else, the family keeps busy with cleaning, exercise, movies, cartoons and cooking.

However, especially when there are children, it is important to break the monotony and forget for a moment the tension generated by the moment. We should obtain more and more moments of play and lightheartedness to share with those we love and with those who, for obvious reasons, are far away. The only good thing about this quarantine is that it allows prominent personalities like Mark Wahlberg to enjoy their family and especially their children. The amateur beauty video with little Grace as a nail technician has now gone viral and has entertained the whole world, transforming even a virile man like Mark Wahlberg into a good father. Proof that a manicure and pedicure with pink nail polish are absolutely not a sign of weakness.

Please follow and like us:

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

105
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
85
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
73
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
43
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
33
News

George and Amal Clooney, the tale of their love
32
News

Rihanna calls Goldman Sachs for Savage x Fenty
32
News

Nine Perfect Strangers, the TV series with Nicole Kidman not to be missed
31
News

Jennifer Lawrence injured eye on ‘Don’t Look Up’ set
30
News

Bitcoin: soon ETFs and price at one hundred thousand dollars. Bloomberg displaces everyone.
29
News

Missouri, by Arthur Penn – Wild Trails
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top